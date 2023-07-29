Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $1,502,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,054,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,935. The firm has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $240.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.86.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

