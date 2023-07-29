Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,692,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,989. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

