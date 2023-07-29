ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share.
ArcBest Stock Performance
Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.55.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 776.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $5,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.
