ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 776.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $5,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

