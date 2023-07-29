Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 3.97 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $20.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

NYSE ARCH opened at $123.75 on Friday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The company had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.30 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

