Arrow Financial Corp Has $100,000 Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $18,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 489.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 19.0% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,072. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $229.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.92.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 12.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

