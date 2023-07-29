Arrow Financial Corp Has $262,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 354.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,773 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

