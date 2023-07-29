Arrow Financial Corp Has $770,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 46.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in RTX by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.34. 11,543,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,083. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

