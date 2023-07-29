Arrow Financial Corp Has $951,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.50. 2,930,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,188. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

