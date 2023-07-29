Arrow Financial Corp Sells 749 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 287,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

