Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Declares Dividend of $0.37

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Performance

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock remained flat at $99.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

