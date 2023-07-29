Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces Earnings Results

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

AJG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,560. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $221.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.31.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

