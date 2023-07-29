Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases 328 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,214.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,016 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.22. 4,258,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

