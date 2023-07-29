Atco Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atco in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter.

Atco Price Performance

Atco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.476 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

