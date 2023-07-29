ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

ATCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $28.33 on Friday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

ATCO Increases Dividend

ATCO Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3556 per share. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

