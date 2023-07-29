ATI (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.36

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 57650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,117 shares of company stock valued at $897,473. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

