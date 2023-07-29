Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

