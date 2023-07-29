Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.05-$9.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.09 billion-$19.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.23.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.61. 1,788,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,715. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $221.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

