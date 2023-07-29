Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.05-$9.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.09 billion-$19.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.61. 1,788,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,715. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $221.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

