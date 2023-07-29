Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.05-$9.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.09 billion-$19.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,715. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.23.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

