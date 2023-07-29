Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $483,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 979,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.86. 2,062,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,329. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,709 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

