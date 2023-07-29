Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.85. 7,974,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,386. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

