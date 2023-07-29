Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.99) to GBX 535 ($6.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($7.00) to GBX 532 ($6.82) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.67) to GBX 470 ($6.03) in a report on Thursday.

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Aviva has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

