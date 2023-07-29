Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. CL King began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.36.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Axonics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

