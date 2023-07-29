Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,338 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,254. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of 593.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.