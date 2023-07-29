Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 837 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $718.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.16. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

