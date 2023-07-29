Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,628,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. 237,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,906. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

