Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,515,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

