Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $283.03

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.03 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 318.13 ($4.08). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.04), with a volume of 1,683,369 shares traded.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 292.13.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

