Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Up 4.9 %

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 21st. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.39. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

