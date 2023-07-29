Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,274,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,251,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

