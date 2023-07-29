Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 468.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bank of the Philippine Islands in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPHLF remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Friday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

