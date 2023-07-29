Barclays Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $460.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $330.56.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 3.7 %

SAIA traded up $15.08 on Friday, hitting $425.89. 1,068,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Saia has a 12 month low of $176.70 and a 12 month high of $431.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $196,512,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.