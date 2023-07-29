Barclays Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $490.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $430.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $470.00.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $448.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

