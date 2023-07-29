Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Trading Down 2.7%

Barrick Gold Co. (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 15,481,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,597,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.00, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.33.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
