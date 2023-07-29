Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Trading Down 2.7%

Barrick Gold Co. (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 15,481,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,597,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.00, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold ( NASDAQ:GOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

