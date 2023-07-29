BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BB Liquidating Price Performance

Shares of BB Liquidating stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925. BB Liquidating has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

