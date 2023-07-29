BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BB Liquidating Price Performance
Shares of BB Liquidating stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925. BB Liquidating has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About BB Liquidating
