Beck Bode LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $746.10. 735,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,230. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $569.65 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $738.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

