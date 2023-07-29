Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Becle in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Becle Stock Performance

Becle stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Becle has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

