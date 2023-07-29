Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $221.18 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $221.18 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.48 or 0.06389509 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,539,994 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,119,994 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.