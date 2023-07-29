Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,515,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,514. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

