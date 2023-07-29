Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,028 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 299,777 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,059,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,408,000 after purchasing an additional 426,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. 2,284,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

