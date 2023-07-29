Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,226 shares of company stock worth $12,148,467. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.74. 3,409,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

