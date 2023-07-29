Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RJF opened at $109.19 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

