Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,544 shares of company stock worth $15,552,765 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.75 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

