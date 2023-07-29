Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. 2,069,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

