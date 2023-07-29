Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $72.15. 1,405,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

