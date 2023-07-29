Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.35. 2,114,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.