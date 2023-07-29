Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.12. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

