BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BIO-key International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKYI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 16,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,922. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 121.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.86%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

