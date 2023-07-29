BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,339. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $594.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($18.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%. The business had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIOL. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

