Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.53 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and $24,855.15 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00246081 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00049369 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023569 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.