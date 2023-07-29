BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BJ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.